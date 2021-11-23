Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Clashed So Hard Under Pressure Almost Didn't Happen

Things Got Pretty Heated!

Article heading image for Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Clashed So Hard Under Pressure Almost Didn't Happen

Getty

Remembering Freddie Mercury Thirty Years After His Passing On November 24, 1991

It's not a big surprised when you get two mega egos in one room things can get a bit heated. Apparently during the mixing session for Under Pressure, Bowie and Mercury argued so much to the point the track almost got canned!

Have a listen below:

Have A Listen To The Full Essential Vinyl Episode Below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

23 November 2021

Rock
Music
Freddie Mercury
David Bowie
Listen Live!
Rock
Music
Freddie Mercury
David Bowie
Rock
Music
Freddie Mercury
David Bowie
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs