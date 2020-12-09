Freddie Mercury Died A Happy Man Thanks To Wayne's World

In the most excellent reunion of the year, the cast of Wayne's World reunited virtually for a table read as part of the Reunited Apart series, over 28 years after the film's release.

In the most "we're not worthy" moment of 2020 the cast were surprised by Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor to talk about "that" opening scene soundtracked by their song Bohemian Rhapsody that gave the rock opera a brand new audience.

Although the film was released 6 months after Freddie Mercury's death, the Queen frontman got to see the film and knew it would increase the band's popularity in America, something Freddie had never seen coming, but always wanted.



Sharing this story to the cast, Brian May said: "He (Freddie) use to say "I'll have to die before we get America back" but you guys did it, you got us back to a new American public and Freddie was very aware of that. He got totally into it and he went to the next place knowing what had happened", with Wayne's World creator and lead actor, Mike Myers replying: "My little Toronto head can't handle that".



Watch Brian May's cameo in Wayne's World reunited apart here

Other rockstars that joined the Wayne's World Reunited Apart table read include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry from Aerosmith who did a take on the films theme song, Alice Cooper and the biggest rock star of the film, Tia Carrere who plays Cassandra.

The Reunited Apart series started in lockdown as a fundraiser and has raised over $3 million for various charities.



Watch the full table read here



