An injury to champion Blues halfback Nathan Cleary has opened the door for Eels’ halfback Mitchell Moses to make his State of Origin debut.

“From my point of view, I thought he did a really good job against the Panthers – he got them out of trouble,” NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler told the Dead Set Legends of the Eels’ No.7.

“If he doesn’t play and his kicking game isn’t that good, then Parramatta would’ve needed to score four tries.”

But Freddy said former Blues, Adam Reynolds and Mitchell Pearce, remain on his radar.

Freddy also spoke of the Blues' 2-nil series lead and what it meant to have wrapped up the series at Suncorp.