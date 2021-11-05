Free Beer Prize For Vaccinated Tassie Tradies

A construction sector in Tasmania are offering a prize of free beer for staffers who receive the vaccination against COVID-19.

The Civil Contractors Federation is incentivising their builders with a chance to win free beer for an entire year!

The catch is - you must be a fully employed member of CCF and have proof that you are fully vaccinated.

"It's vital that the civil construction sector leads by example," CCF chief executive officer Rachael Matheson said.

"We've all had friends and colleagues on the mainland who have suffered because of COVID outbreaks and lockdowns.

"Even the recent three-day lockdown in southern Tasmania was enough to cause disruption to the industry."

"We've got to do everything we can to make sure we hit the vaccination target of 90 per cent as soon as possible so we can keep the community as safe as possible and avoid any more potential lockdowns."

Matheson said making the incentive fun for all members is a way of showing the CCF's commitment.

"There's nothing like a cold beer after a hard day's work and we want to give all of our members' employees the chance to win beer for a year on us," she said.

"The only catch is, to win beer for a year, you have to be an employee of a CCF member and you have to be able to prove you've been fully vaccinated.

"There are reports that young adults and in particular young men are among the hardest groups to reach, but we're confident that the promise of beer for a year is enough to get the attention of the entire civil construction workforce.

"So get the jabs and win a year's worth of slabs."

CCF say the winner will be announced in December.

For details on how to enter visit - www.ccftas.com.au/win-beer-for-a-year

