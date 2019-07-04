Free Community Event To Bring World Class Act To Gladstone

This Saturday, July 6, the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) has front row seats to Moscow's mighty Bolshoi Ballet, which will leap onto screens state-wide!

In a bid to ensure regional towns can access world class entertainment, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will live stream the Bolshoi Ballet, Spartacus across Queensland.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said he was proud Council can support diversified avenues to deliver culture and art performances.

“This will be the first simulcast the GECC has hosted in many years and they have worked very closely with QPAC to bring this world class performance to the region,” Councillor Trevor said.

“Not only will you view the company’s signature ballet, Spartacus, you’ll also enjoy exclusive behindthe-scenes interviews prior to the performance.

“I encourage all community members to come along to this free community event and experience the best seats in the house.”

Event details

When: Saturday, 6 July

Time: 7pm

Cost: Free – bookings essential

For more information, or to make a booking, visit https://gladstoneentertainment.com/