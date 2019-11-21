Free Digital Mentor Workshops In Albany

This is part of Seniors Week 2019.

Learn how to help people get online and use basic technology.

You don't have to be a computer whiz or too tech savvy to become a digital mentor - just be keen to help people over the age of 50 to get online.

Session will be happening at:

Denmark CRC (Located 2 Strickland Street, Denmark), Mondays 18th and 25th of November.

Albany Worklink (3/15 Peels Place, Albany), Thursdays 21st and 28th November and December 5th and 12th.

For further information contact Worklink on 9841 7741.