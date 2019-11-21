Free Digital Mentor Workshops In Albany
Learn something new!
This is part of Seniors Week 2019.
Learn how to help people get online and use basic technology.
You don't have to be a computer whiz or too tech savvy to become a digital mentor - just be keen to help people over the age of 50 to get online.
Session will be happening at:
Denmark CRC (Located 2 Strickland Street, Denmark), Mondays 18th and 25th of November.
Albany Worklink (3/15 Peels Place, Albany), Thursdays 21st and 28th November and December 5th and 12th.
For further information contact Worklink on 9841 7741.