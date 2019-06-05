Free Dog Registration Boost For Gold Coast Veterans

Gold Coast City Council is planning to make dog registration free of charge for local veterans.

Mayor Tom Tate revealed on Tuesday the change is expected to be included in the city's upcoming budget and cost ratepayers around $125,000.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity to not only thank the veterans but give the opportunity for [them] who really are looking to wanting a companion," said Cr Tate.

"Not one ratepayer would begrudge forgoing revenue for people who have put their life on the line."

The scheme is expected to come into effect from July 1 2019.

Local army veteran Jordan Summers, who spent six months on tour in Afghanistan in 2012, welcomed the news and admitted the cost of registration can become a big hurdle for some ex-servicemen and woman.

"I know a lot of veterans struggle with physical and mental injuries post their service, and might be struggling to find work and find decent money," said Mr Summers.

"One of the best things I did post my service was get [my] dogs. They've been fantastic companions."

Free dog registration is already in place for seniors who own desexed dogs.