Free Donut Ice-Cream Sangas This Thursday Fellow Perthites

Free donut ice-cream sangas are being handed out this Thursday at Crown Merrywell (Outdoor Bar) from 4pm and that's all you probably need to know right now.

The bad news is that only 200 will be handed out, so you'd need to be prompt.

There will be two flavours on offer: Chocolate Overload or Vanilla Ice Ice Berry.

If you do miss out, the sangas will be available all summer long for $15 bucks a pop.

The Donut Ice-Cream Sanga giveaway is limited to one sanga per person and is also open to under 18s who must be accompanied by an adult.

