Free Flu Vaccines For All Victorians For Month Of June

Victorians will be able to access a free flu vaccine in June, the state government has announced.

All Victorians over six months old will be able to get free flu vaccines at GP clinics and pharmacies from June 1.

The announcement follows a surge in cases of the flu by 30% in the last week.

Previously, the flu jab has only been free for certain high-risk groups, including pregnant women, people aged 65 and above, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

