Free Hearing Checks For Adults In Albany

The Australian Hearing bus is stopping by Albany offering free hearing checks for adults with the ultimate goal of raising hearing health awareness in the local community.

As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the bus can also find information on a range of common hearing issues and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home. This includes headsets for watching the TV and alert systems for doorbells.

No appointment is necessary. Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.