Free Hearing Checks For Adults In Albany

In town for a limited time!

Marion Print

18 June 2019

Marion Print

Article heading image for Free Hearing Checks For Adults In Albany

The Australian Hearing bus is stopping by Albany offering free hearing checks for adults with the ultimate goal of raising hearing health awareness in the local community.

 As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the bus can also find information on a range of common hearing issues and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home. This includes headsets for watching the TV and alert systems for doorbells.

No appointment is necessary. Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

 

Bus Site

Address

When

Bunnings Warehouse Albany

348 Albany Highway,

ALBANY, WA, 6330

Monday, 24th June 2019. 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Albany Plaza Shopping Centre

38 Albany Highway,

ALBANY, WA, 6330

 

Tuesday, 25th June 2019.

9:00am – 3:00pm

Albany Town Square

York Street,

ALBANY, WA, 6330

 

Wednesday, 26th June 2019.

9:00am – 3:00pm

Bunnings Warehouse Albany

348 Albany Highway,

ALBANY, WA, 6330

Thursday, 27th June.

9:00am – 11:00am

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs