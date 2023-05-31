Free Info Session For Local Businesses - June 14

We all know there are thousands of locals listening to Triple M across the Goulburn Valley every day.

If you’re a local business wanting to be heard across the state, in Melbourne, or Australia wide, there’s LiSTNR.

Right now local businesses like yours are being heard by millions of Australians when they invest in a LiSTNR Digital Audio campaign with Southern Cross Austereo.

To find out more you’re invited to our LiSTNR Info Sessions on June 14.

To secure your free ticket, select your preferred session:

In Person - 625 Wyndham Street Online or via WEBEX Video Session

8a – 9a

12p – 1p

5:30p – 6:30p

RSVP before June 12 via [email protected]

Turn Life Up with our 8M* captivated listeners, anytime and everywhere they are.

LiSTNR is Australia’s #1 digital audio network and #1 commercial podcast network**, with curated and personalised premium content across radio, podcasts, music and news.

LiSTNR is the only place you can buy our world-class content including a huge range from our iconic local radio brands, Triple M and Hit along with the world’s greatest content from SoundCloud, Sonos Radio, BBC, Apple, Stitcher and Wondery.

LiSTNR’s trusted voices are loved by our listeners and our targeted and addressable audiences help brands create one-to-one conversations that resonate powerfully.

With access to our innovative, globally-recognised and award-winning creative solutions as well, there’s never been a better time for advertisers to Turn Life Up.

*Estimated LiSTNR Digital Audio Network per month, including LiSTNR podcasts, live streaming, Sonos and SoundCloud audiences. ** Triton Streaming metrics and Triton Podcast Metrics December 2022, SoundCloud internal analytics & Sonos internal analytics.