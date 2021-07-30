Free Meals And Groceries Are Being Dished Out To The Central Coast's Homeless

As the lockdown continues on the Central Coast, the local heroes at charity group Coast Hands have come through to support those sleeping rough.

Every Wednesday evening at the charity’s hub in Gosford’s Kibble Park, free meals and groceries are dished out to the homeless and those financially struggling.

Coast Hands Founder Micah Weekes says they also provide “clothing, blankets, toiletries, sanitation, and all that sort of stuff.”

“All the donations that we take from the community all comes in for free and goes back out to people who need it the most for free," he said.

Weekes says those needing support can get assistance from Coast Hands by contacting a neighbourhood centre.

“While a lot of neighbourhood centres are contactless, you can’t go in there, you can ring ahead and organise with these guys, and they can give you information. They can still point you in the direction of the services that you require,” Weekes said.

There are 68 volunteers in the Coast Hands’ team, including members of the Knights Motorcycle Club. Since July 2020 they have dished over 5000 meals to Coasties.

Charities that support Coast Hands include Shoebox Revolution, Southlakes Incorporated, Soul Soup and Orange Sky.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.