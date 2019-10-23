Free Mental Health session

Breaking down the Stigma in Bendigo

Article heading image for Free Mental Health session

Free Mental Health session!

 

Another free session on Mental Health Awareness with Let’s Chat and we talk to Local Drew Drummond who is dealing with a significant health issue AND Mental Health ... how is he handling it? Come and have a listen with your host Bryan Coghlan 😀 Also Hayley Kennedy and the team will be in attendance from Headspace Bendigo ❤️ See the sign out front in Hargreaves st
 
NOBODY IS JUDGED AND EVER WILL BE ❤️
Free event 😀
Monday 28th October 
Bendigo Library 
6pm till 6.45pm 
Contact 0412108250 for more info 

23 October 2019

