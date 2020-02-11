Free Native Plant For Residents In These Two Mackay Suburbs

IT’S official, residents living in Andergrove, North Mackay and West Mackay love their plants.

These suburbs collected the most plants as part of council’s free native plant program last year. Other areas where free plants proved popular included Marian, Sarina, Walkerston and the Northern Beaches.

The program returns for another year, with the first round of giveaways of 2020 scheduled for Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22.

Cr Ayril Paton encouraged ratepayers to come along and choose from over 45 different species of plants that will be available on the day.

“There will be a range of climbers, ground covers, shrubs and trees to choose from,” he said.

“As part of the program, ratepayers can collect four free plants per year.

“The program is run by calendar year, so if you collected plants last year and want to add some more natives to your garden, you can pick up another four at one of this year’s events.

“We’d love to see more people from regional areas get involved by adding natives to their garden through the program.

“Local native plants are not only beautiful, but they thrive in our climate and require less water than many non-native species.”

Residents who can’t make it to the February giveaway, can attend one of four other sessions held during the year including:

• April: Friday 17 and Saturday 18

• June: Friday 26 and Saturday 27

• August: Friday 21 and Saturday 22

• October: Friday 16 and Saturday 17

Due to the heat, the February giveaway will be held from 8am to 11am at the Mackay Natural Environment Centre, 6 Swayne Street, North Mackay. The remaining sessions will be held from 9am to midday.

To collect your plants, bring along your most recent rates notice and your own bag or box to take your plants home. Extra plants can be purchased on the day via eftpos.

For more details about the free native plant program visit here