FREE Native Plants Available Next Week!

Imagine having a shade of a tamarind tree in your own backyard or being able to attract native bees with the stunning blue tongue flower, or make your own jam from home-grown lilly pilly? What a life, right?

Well, go on down to one of Council’s Customer Service Centres next week to pick out TWO FREE native plants to add to your garden!

Council's Environment Spokesperson Councillor Drew Wickerson said he is very excited to see people from across the Region take this opportunity to plant their own native trees and shrubs in the lead up to National Tree Day.

“There are so many benefits to adding native plants to your own garden,” said Cr Wickerson.

“Not only are they lovely to look at, but they’re also adapted to thrive in our environment, provide food and shelter for wildlife, help to preserve biodiversity, and create a more appealing environment for everyone.

“Encouraging people to add more native plants to their own backyards is an important part of Council’s ‘bringing nature back’ initiative, which aims to encourage everyone to do their part for our local environment.

“In conjunction with Council’s Nursery, the Environment and Sustainability Unit have arranged for three types of plants to be available to residents at Council’s Customer Service Centres.

“These include the handsome tuckeroo or beach tamarind, the showy blue tongue, and the lovely lilly pilly.

“Residents will be able to choose two plants to take home, along with planting and care instructions.

“We’re also taking the opportunity to invite everybody to come along to one of Council’s National Tree Day plantings on Sunday, 28 July.”

Chair of Council’s Parks Committee Councillor Cherie Rutherford said that National Tree Day is the country's largest nature care and community tree planting event.

“Over 25 million trees have been planted by more than 4 million people at National Tree Day events since 1996,” said Cr Rutherford.

“It is an absolutely wonderful initiative that not only encourages people to get out and get involved in their community, but has an incredible long-term impact."

Free native plants will be available at:

Rockhampton Customer Service Centre from Monday 22 July to Friday 26.

Mount Morgan Customer Service Centre on Wednesday 24 July.

Gracemere Customer Service Centre on Thursday 25 July.

Council’s Environmental Sustainability stall at Emergency Services Day (Riverside) on Sunday 28th July.

National Tree Day plantings will take place on Sunday 28 July at: