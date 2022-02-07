Free RATs For Pre-Schoolers As Victoria's Cases Rise

Victoria reported a rise in cases with 9,785 new infections detected on Tuesday, up 1,510 from the previous day.

Sadly, 20 lives were lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

There are currently 58,449 active coronavirus cases, with 575 people in hospital with Covid, while 72 of those are in ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

Of today's new infections 2,569 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 19,404 PCR swabs collected the day prior.

While 7,216 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There were also 15,870 sleeves rolled up for vaccine doses at state run sites yesterday.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 46 per cent have received their third dose.

Meantime, Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday revealed free RATs would be made available to kinder and childcare centres over the coming week and a half.

More than 1.6 million at-home testing kits arriving at early childhood facilities over the next week or so, will then be distributed families with children aged between three and five for bi-weekly testing.

“This is all about giving parents peace of mind,” Mr Andrews said.

