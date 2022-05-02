Free RATs Now Available For Close Contacts In WA

Close contacts in Western Australia will now be eligible for free Rapid Antigen Tests.

The WA government have announced a Free RAT programme which will give people who are considered close contacts access to 10 RATS, following the easing of the state’s public health measures.

The new measures mean close contacts with no symptoms will no longer have to isolate for seven days, provided they take a RAT each day they leave isolation for seven days, wear a mask outside the home and avoid high-risk settings.

Thousands of RATs are now available for people who are considered close contacts at state vaccination clinics and testing centres.

Symptomatic close contacts must isolate until symptoms resolve and get tested as per existing protocols. If a close contact tests positive, they must isolate for a further seven days as per arrangements for positive COVID-19 cases.

For more information, see WA free RAT program.



