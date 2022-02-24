Free RSA Courses Offered In NSW To Help Ease Staff Shortages

NSW Government will offer fee-free Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses, as a jobseeker pathway helping ease pressure off hospitality staff.

An additional 5,000 courses will be available through TAFE NSW, driving the hospitality industry out of the struggles evoked by pandemic uncertainty.

People who have previously worked in the sector are encouraged to re-apply and complete a refresher course online, with the RSA license expiring after a two-year period

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the courses - which allow anyone to be hired into a licensed liquor venue - will provide adequate qualifications to enter the workforce during a time of need.

"By providing these free RSA courses, we are not just supporting the hospitality sector during the current downturn – we are supporting the future of people who pick up an extra qualification courtesy of NSW Government funding," Kean said.

Nationals Minister for Hospitality Kevin Anderson said the job opportunity will assist the state's revival and boost overall tourism.

"The hospitality sector supports more than 300,000 jobs across NSW and it’s fantastic that so many people have already taken up the free RSA courses," Anderson said.

"We know staff shortages have been impacting the hospitality sector and that is why we have extended the free RSA courses to get people behind the bar, to serve the drinks and collect money for the till."

Clubs NSW CEO Josh Landis said the courses will encourage stronger hospitality workforce moving forward.

"We hope this initiative will encourage more people to consider a career in hospitality, which offers incredible opportunities for professional growth and development," Landis said.

The NSW hospitality workforce adds an estimated 2% of revenue into the state's total economic growth year to year.

