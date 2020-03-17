This is a FREE screening for Harmony Week at the Albany Public Library from 5:45 Tuesday afternoon.

The chosen movie is the Academy award winning film 'Parasite' directed by Bong Joon-ho.



Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, PARASITE showcases a modern master at the top of his game.



This film is rated MA 15+ because of Strong Violence



Registration for this event is essential, please contact the Albany Public Library to reserve your place.