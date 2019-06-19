Free SHEARING COURSE to try boost the industry!

Odds are you don’t have many mates that are sheep shearers or shed hands. That’s because labour numbers in the sheep industry are low despite the high demand for skilled sheep workers.

To try and instigate an increase in workers and draw younger people to the industry, ASHEEP have organised a two-week FREE course providing training in shearing and shed hand expertise. The Australian Wool Innovation Limited group are sponsoring the course commencing Monday, July 1 and includes daily transport to and from Condingup.

Organisers will also help trainees find full-time employment in the field once the two weeks has finished up.

So, if you’re unemployed and looking for skilled work with training or perhaps looking for a new career which is outdoors and using your hands, then this is the opportunity for you!

Places are limited, contact Basil Parker for more info on 0427 751 149.