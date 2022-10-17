Free Train Rides For Sydney Commuters As Union Takes On State Government

Sydney train workers are set to switch off Opal machines on Thursday in response to an ongoing dispute over wages and work conditions with the NSW Government.

The move was confirmed by Ram, Trail and Bus Union NSW Secretary Alex Claassens on Monday.

The Opal machines will be switched off between 3PM and 7PM from this coming Thursday which will allow free travel for Sydney commuters.

According to the RTBU, the decision to switch off Opal machines comes after the NSW Government refused to offer better wages and working conditions for train workers.

Mr Claassens said rail workers have no choice but to take action against the state government.

Rail workers have been committed to providing workers with free travel because, frankly, they deserve it after everything the NSW government has put them through,” he said.

“If the NSW government is insistent workers shouldn’t be given free travel, then the Premier and his Ministers should simply sit down and reach an agreement with his rail workers,” he said.

“Everybody is fed up with the ongoing rail dispute, but we’ve no choice but to continue to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to force the NSW Government to provide safe trains to commuters and fair wages and conditions for workers.”

The free travel is set to continue “indefinitely” as the dispute between the union and state government continues.

