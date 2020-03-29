Free Upskill Course For Mackay Locals

All Inclusive Learning, in conjunction with Axiom College (RTO 40489),and Nomak Windscreens are offering a very exciting new opportunity for the people of Mackay.

Nomak Windscreens has been a locally owned business in Mackay for the past 11 years. They want to give back to the community in response to the support they have been given over the years. Mark Horder, owner and operator, is grateful they haven’t been affected as much as other businesses with the COVID-19 restrictions.

Michelle Grimm, owner of All Inclusive learning has decided to help people who have been or will be affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. She has liaised with Nomak Windscreens, who have generously offered $3000 to help 60 people to upskill through the Certificate 3 guarantee program. These people would have reduced hours or have lost their jobs due to the closure of many businesses throughout the city.

Qld Government fund a Certificate 3 Guarantee which supports eligible individuals to complete their first post-school Certificate III Qualification. Nomak Windscreens have given $3000, which will support 60 eligible people to gain their certificate III Qualification.

Certificates being offered are:

Hospitality : SIT30616 Business Administration: BSB30415 / Business Administration Medical: BSB 31115 Retail with Hospitality Extras: SIR30216

These courses are over 13 weeks, one day per week.

To be eligible, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Be aged 15 years or above and no longer at school

Permanently reside in Queensland

Be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, temporary resident with the necessary visa and work permits on the pathway to permanent residency, or a NZ citizen

Not hold or be currently be enrolled in a Certificate III or higher level qualification, (does not include qualifications completed in secondary school.)

There will be limited places, so get in early. Currently Michelle is offering classroom courses. This may change, depending on the latest restrictions from the Department of Health. This may then change to home based learning, with email and telephone support.

Michelle has her Certificate IV in Training and Assessment) (TAE40116, Certificate IV in Leadership and Management (BSB42015). She has managed Axiom College for the last two years before branching out on her own to create All Inclusive Learning.

All Inclusive Learning incorporates a fully functioning, open to the public coffee shop. The Coffee Academy, at 10 Prospect Street, currently offers takeaway coffee, breakfast and lunch options. This coffee shop will be used to train accredited and non-accredited barista courses , run hospitality and food safety courses, and latte art.

All Inclusive Learning is also offering RSA, RSG which is trained in an industry environment.

Call Michelle on 0459 579 667.