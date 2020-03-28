Freebies To Kick Isolation Blues! You're Welcome Mackay & Whitsundays!

Since the majority of us will be in isolation for a while, news.com.au have released a story, that shows all the freebies you can get to pass the time! You're welcome!

FREE ENTERTAINMENT AND DATA

— Foxtel: Free access to drama, entertainment, lifestyle, documentaries, reality and kids channel packages for all subscribers until May 31.

— Fetch TV: Three months free access to 11 news channels including CNN and BBC World News.

Foxtel has opened up its full library. Source:Foxtel

— Telstra: Unlimited downloads for broadband customers. 25GB extra for postpaid mobile users, 10GB extra for most prepaid users for 30 days.

— Vodafone: Free national standard calls until April 30, 5GB extra mobile data for postpaid customers, 3GB extra data for active prepaid users.

— Optus: An extra 20GB mobile data for postpaid customers, and 10GB for prepaid customers during April.

— AmaySIM: Up to 30GB free mobile data for all customers for use until April 15.

— Aussie Broadband: Unmetered broadband use between 6am and 6pm, NBN 12 plan users upgraded to NBN 25 at no charge.

FREE FITNESS

— Centr app: Full access for six weeks, available until March 31 for those who sign up via the website.

— Runtastic Premium Membership: Free access for 90 days

— YMCA 360: Free online fitness classes available during the pandemic.

— 12-Minute Abs Challenge: Trainer Tim Robards offers six-week program for free with code, “FREEABS”.

— Peloton app: Free access to at-home workouts for 90 days

— Carrot Fit: Free to download for two weeks

— Headspace: Free access to ‘Weathering the storm’ meditations

— Gold’s Amp: 600 workouts free until May 31.

— Les Mills on Demand: Free classes in everything from Body Combat to Barre until the pandemic is over.

— Pure Barre Go: Daily live classes for free over Facebook

FREE BOOKS

— Apple Books for kids: Large collection of Sesame Street audio books for free.

— The Year Without Pants: free e-book on working from home by Scott Berkun.

— Audible: Large collection of children’s audiobooks free while schools are closed.

FREE WORK TOOLS

— Canva: Premium subscriptions free for public health organisations.

— Microsoft: Free access to Microsoft Teams for six months.

— Atlassian: Cloud software including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Desk and Jira Core have been made free, free one-year subscriptions to business software for teachers.

— Cisco WebEx: The videoconferencing platform is free for 90 days.

— Zoho: Cloud services in its Remotely suite are available for free until July 1.

FREE LIFESTYLE

— Tinder Passport: Free until April 30.

— Home School Piano: Level one lessons free until September 1.

— Affinity Photo suite: Free use for 90 days on Mac, PC, iPad.

— Australian Music Examination Board: Theory of Music online courses, grades tone to three, are free until June 30.