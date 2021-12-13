'Freedom Day' To Go Ahead Despite Spike In Covid Case Numbers

NSW Covid case numbers are once again on the rise with the state recording the highest number of cases in over two months with 804 new cases and one death.

This is a significant jump from yesterday’s 536 Covid cases.

There are currently 168 people in hospital with the virus and 21 people in ICU which is the lowest number of people in ICU since July 18.

NSW now has 93.2 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated and 94.8 percent vaccinated with their first dose.

Despite the spike in numbers the state will be going ahead with ‘Freedom Day’ for the unvaccinated.

This will allow the unvaccinated population more freedoms including access to non-essential businesses like restaurants, pubs, cafes, gyms and retail businesses.

Masks will now no longer be necessary with the exception of high-risk environments.

QR check-ins will no longer be mandatory in some locations but will remain for certain locations including gyms, pubs, hospitals, clubs and religious gatherings.

The unvaccinated have so far been banned from entering non-essential businesses and have been forced to abide by tight restrictions since lockdown started in June.

