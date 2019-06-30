Fremantle Assistant Reveals Aaron Sandilands Could Return To Playing Next Week

Via the WAFL.

3 hours ago

AAP

Fremantle assistant David Hale has told Triple M Footy that veteran ruckman Aaron Sandilands could return to the playing field next week in the WAFL. 

Sandilands has suffered a string of soft tissue injuries and hasn't played since Round 13 last season. 

The 36 year-old has battled with injuries over the last few years, only managing 26 senior games over the last four season. 

Hale also revealed that Rory Lobb is likely to return next week for Western Derby.

