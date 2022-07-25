Fremantle Man Dies In Bali Following Scooter Crash

A Perth man has died after crashing his scooter while driving in Bali early on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old Freemantle man was discovered pinned under his scooter in a drainage ditch by a Bali local at around 5AM on Sunday.

The local was walking along North Kuta drive when he discovered Keith Coughlan trapped underneath his scooter.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man used his mobile phone torch to examine Mr Coughlin before medical help arrived, which is when he discovered the 26-year-old’s leg had become stuck underneath the scooter.

According to police, Mr Coughlin was believed to have been drinking and driving at the time of the accident after locating a number of beer bottles at the scene.

Mr Coughlin’s death is the second Australian death in Bali in only one week after another man fell from a hotel balcony in Seminyak.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.