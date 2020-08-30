Fremantle Release Two More Players From Queensland Hub

Two more Dockers - Isaiah Butters and Dillon O'Reilly - have both been released from training requirements after being told they would not be offered a contract next year.

The two will not travel with the rest of the Dockers squad to their Queensland hub on Sunday and avoid living under restrictions and quarantine.

Neither played a game for the club, and will join Cam McCarthy and Jason Carter in parting ways.

“Given that the players will not be required in the Cairns High Performance Centre, Dillon and Isaiah have both been released from Fremantle’s football program training requirements for the remainder of the 2020 season,” Fremantle general manager of football Peter Bell said.

“Both players have been committed and dedicated to our cause in 2020, but as they would not be offered contract extensions for next season, it was decided it was in the best interest for all parties to avoid unnecessary travel to the hub, living under AFL protocols and undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their return to Western Australia.

“We take this opportunity to thank both Dillon and Isaiah for their time at Fremantle and wish them all the best for the next phase of their careers.”