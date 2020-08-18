Fremantle's Jason Carter Suspended For Drink Driving

Fremantle youngster Jason Carter has been suspended for five matches and been ordered away from the club after a drink driving offence on the weekend.

The 20-year-old, who played two AFL games last year, was stopped by police in Spearwood at 1am on Sunday.

“Jason put the lives of other road users and himself at risk by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol,” Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick said.

“As a club, we believe it is important to hold this type of behaviour to account.

“Therefore, the club has determined that Jason will be suspended for five games, be required to step away from the club during that time and also undertake an alcohol counselling and education program.

“Jason is a young man who has clearly made a poor decision but can learn from this experience.

“The club will continue to work with Jason and his management to ensure he is provided with the appropriate amount of guidance and support during this time.”