French Cops Thought They Caught A Drug Cartel But They Were Actually Just Lollies

Imagine being part of a huge drug bust and the satisfaction you'd get from catching the bad guys. Well, French cops thought they stopped a drug cartel...except the "drugs" turned out to be lollies.

So, the Paris Police Prefecture Twitter account posted that they had made a successful investigation and curbed a narcotics package workshop full of MDMA and ecstacy, which fed underground parties. It was estimated to be worth 1 million euros!

But, jokes on them because it was leaked that the powder seized was that of popular French lollies, Haribo Tagada stawberries...yum.

You bloody bet Twitter went wild with this one! Here's some of our favourites:

Thanks for making us laugh, French police!

Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.