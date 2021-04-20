Fremantle Dockers are reported to be considering a first in Australian sport - changing their name to mark Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

On Triple M Breakfast with Basil, Xav & Jenna in Perth, during the Rumour Mill segment, a caller going by the name of 'Freo Boomerang' says they have information that in Round 12, to commemorate the club's annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round match celebrating the AFL's Indigenous history, the club is looking to change its name.

For that round, instead of the Fremantle Dockers, the Club could be known as the Walyalup Dockers in reference to the original name of Fremantle.

Could this be the start of more footy teams recognising their local history in this way?

