Ready's Mail | Fresh Headaches For Sharks After Heartbreaking Loss

On Triple M Footy

Article heading image for Ready's Mail | Fresh Headaches For Sharks After Heartbreaking Loss

Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks caretaker coach Josh Hannay is set to make his first big call ahead of the club’s Round 7 clash with the Bulldogs, as Shaun Johnson nears a return from injury.

“Hannay’s got a big decision to make this week… he told us after the game that Shaun Johnson would be available for next week, obviously he’s got a couple of halves there in Chad Townsend and Matt Moylan,” Read told Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“He made it pretty clear that he rates Shaun Johnson pretty highly.”

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also gave an update on All Blacks half TJ Perenara's touted Roosters switch and upcoming changes at the Broncos:

17 April 2021

Triple M NRL
Cronulla Sharks
Chad Townsend
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Cronulla Sharks
Chad Townsend
Triple M NRL
Cronulla Sharks
Chad Townsend
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs