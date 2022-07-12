Fresh Meetings Held To Discuss Tasmania Housing Crisis

The first meeting of a new Ministerial Reference Group was held in Hobart yesterday as the state continues to grapple the housing crisis.

Consisting of 17 community service providers, peak bodies, and local government representatives, it was one of the first meetings in four years.

At the meeting, the State Government pledged to deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032.

Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Guy Barnett said he was confident a new talks would assist with the state’s ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.

“This is Team Tasmania at work,” he said.

“It’s about working on the issues and the problems that we’ve got to then chart a way forward, we have plans for a 20-year Housing Strategy and Action Plan and we hope to have that in place by mid-next year.

“We have plans for an environmental scan for an analysis of the housing needs and the gaps, where we can do better, where we can do more and we are determined to do that.”

Shelter Tasmania CEO Patti Chugg said the discussions had been constructive and the government working with stakeholders was worthwhile.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve all got together, and it’s really important to have that strategic approach and the best way to do that is with a bunch of experts around the table,” she said.

"What's different now is that we've got a really changed housing market.

"All governments across Australia have not kept pace with the demand."

Chugg added the community would need to also play its part in being more accepting of different housing forms.

"The housing problem has to be solved from everyone. We try to say YIMBY ('yes in my backyard'), not NIMBY ('not in my backyard')," she said.

"Every community often is uneducated or unsure when affordable housing goes in, but when you think that's going to be your cousin, your aunty or your niece getting that housing, it's a different attitude."

A discussion paper will be released in the upcoming weeks where Barnett said the public could have its say on all housing issues.

