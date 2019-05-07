Fresh Mornings On The Cards For North Queensland This Week

Time to grab a blanket!

7 May 2019

Over the weekend cooler temps started to creep in overnight, and from this week they're settling in. 

So grab a blanket, try to remember how to make a hot milo and turn your AC off. 

The coolest temp this week in Townsville will fall on Sunday morning, when we'll wake up to 13 degrees #wearenotready. 

In Ingham it'll be a fresh 12 degrees on Sunday morning for Mother's Day, and in Ayr Saturday will start at around 14 and Sunday morning will dip to 11! 

A partly cloudy weekend is on the cards for Bowen with temps not getting over 27 and dipping to a cool 13. 

Autumn has definitely settled in, so let's all sing-along....

