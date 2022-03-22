Fresh Round Of Travel Vouchers Offered To Victorians

The Victorian Government announced 140,000 travel vouchers will be made available to the public from 2pm Wednesday.

The initiative offers a $200 reimbursement if they spend more than $400 on listed accommodation or attraction sites.

Vouchers are specific for a travel period between April 8 and May 27.

For eligibility, the vouchers apply to those who hold a Victorian Seniors Card or Seniors Business Discount Card.

Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said the fresh round will provide a necessary injection of travellers for the tourism sector.

"This fourth round of the program gives them another chance to experience the best our state has to offer," he said.

“Our state has some of the best destinations and attractions in the world and we’re encouraging Victorians to discover something new and also support local businesses and jobs."

