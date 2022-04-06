Fresh Sanctions Loom As Thousands Of Russian War Crimes Investigated

Ukrainian authorities confirm they are investigating 4,684 alleged Russian war crimes, prompted by recent attacks and various new sanctions.

As result of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, figures released by the nation's prosecutor's office estimates that 167 children have died since the attacks commenced.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said the towns around Kyiv are a "tortured region from hell", vowing to "punish the inhumans who set it up on our land".

"Prosecutors and investigators are already examining the area [Kyiv region] and documenting crimes, so that every perpetrator of these atrocities are brought to justice both in national and international courts," she said in a statement.

Investigative trials have begun nationwide, scouring across the impacted regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Luhansk.

In the small town of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital, bodies of dead civilians could be seen through satellite images - being labelled a 'massacre'.

Authorities say the bodies laid on the streets of Bucha for several days before the area was retaken and Russian troops fled.

President Zelensky says the atrocities in Bucha are "only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the past 41 days," arguing that "Russia wants to turn Ukraine into silent slaves".

