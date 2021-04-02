Friday Huddle Discuss Nat Fyfe's Concussion Concerns

The Friday Huddle discussed Nat Fyfe's conservative approach to concussion this afternoon on Triple M Footy.

The boys unearthed some interesting audio where Fyfe discussed his no risk to managing concussion with our very own Mark Howard on the Howie Games podcast.

Fyfe dropped the bombshell that he'd rather be sidelined with a broken leg than suffer from on-going concussion issues.

"I can deal with broken legs, shoulder reconstructions, soft tissue... I can deal with all those things. But the concussion one and what it means for your future is the hard one to try and juggle," Fyfe said on the Howie Games last year.

"I will happily miss a year of footy just if I can get my quality of life back." Fyfe continued.

It has been reported week that the Fremantle skipper is considering an extended break from footy to fully recover after a heavy hit last weekend against GWS.

The boys went on to praise Fyfe's approach for taking the issue seriously instead of rushing back as soon as possible like players did in previous eras.

Howie & Browny then discussed whether they would make their kids wear a helmet when they start playing junior footy.

