The Friday Huddle have revealed that former AFL umpire Scott McLaren has 'premiership' tattoos on his backside for each AFL Grand Final he officiated!

Browny & Darce said they witnessed them with their own eyes after hours on an International Rules series.

McLaren joined the boys on tonight's show.

“Have you got all five now on your cheeks?”

