Friends And Families Gather For Shane Warne's Private Funeral

All of Shane Warne's closest friends and family will gather on Sunday for the cricketing legends private funeral.

Held at Moorabbin, the home of Warne's favourite AFL club St Kilda, the ceremony will feature tribute videos from Coldplay's Chris Martin and Sir Elton John.

Warne’s children, Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20 will be in attendance.

Brooke and Jackson were out on Marvel Stadium on Friday night for the coin toss in the Saints' season opener against Collingwood.

Australian cricket greats Glenn McGrath, Michael Clarke and Mark Taylor are included on the guest list among other notable figures.

Warne’s former partner, Elizabeth Hurley posted on Instagram explaining her devastation for not being able to attend.

"My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral," she wrote.

"I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement – we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time.

"It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love, your Luna."

The public memorial will be held at the MCG on March 30, with ticket expected to be released this week.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.