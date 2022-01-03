Friends & Family Farewell 22-Year-Old Following Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Family and friends of a 22-year-old man who died in a tragic motorbike accident on New Year’s Eve yesterday gathered to farewell the Pimpama local.

Hayden Duncan Lee was driving through Woongoolba on the Gold Coast at around 9:40PM on New Year’s Eve when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Paramedics attended the scene, but Lee was unable to be saved.

Lee’s social media accounts have since been flooded with farewells and tributes with his Aunty Tracey O’Donohue saying she couldn’t choose one favourite memory with her nephew.

“Words can’t describe how we are feeling right now, our hearts are shattered”.

“I’ve got so many memories playing in my mind, you really are one of a kind,” she said.

“I will forever cherish the times we spent together, the stories we shared, everything about you.”

Friends of the 22-year-old came together on New Year’s Day on the Gold Coast to pay tribute, with some of Lee’s friends paying homage through burnouts.

Friends and family gathered by the hundreds outside of Bunnings warehouse in Gladstone on January 2 for an official memorial.

The crowd released 100’s of balloons into the sky to pay respect to Lee, along with a convoy of vehicles lead by Hayden’s beloved car.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

