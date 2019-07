Delectable pastries, delicious Canadian maple bacon and a feast of sumptuous local jazz sounds awaits you on the final day of the festival.The Mackay Festival of Arts Friends of the MECC Jazz Brunch will be held in the MECC North Foyer this Sunday, July 28, from 11am to 1pm. Cr Justin Englert said the feedback on the past few years from jazz aficionados was they wanted a more traditional jazz sound. "Well, this year we've pulled out the big band - the Bluewater Big Band that is," he said.