From Coachella To The AFL Grand Final, We Talk To DMA'S Ahead Of This Weekend's Gig

Sydney rock band DMA'S joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast before playing the AFL Grand Final this weekend.

Tipped to be the biggest television event of the year, the huge gig is something all Aussie kids grow up watching and musicians dream of playing and although DMA'S have comfortably played world famous music festival Coachella, toured with Liam Gallagher and were one of the first band's to bring live music back to Sydney, playing this weekend's AFL Grand Final is the band's biggest gig, with band member Johnny Took saying; "this one's going to take the cake".

DMA'S have gone into two week isolation in Canberra enable to play this gig this weekend, with the band taking the downtime to work on a new album, the follow up to their ARIA Award nominated album The Glow, out now.

Listen to the full interview:



Get your copy of The Glow here

Read more about the AFL Grand Final entertainment here





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!