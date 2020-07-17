From Pub Trivia To Markets: Here's What's On In Broome During July!

Have A Go Ladies Golf

Whether you're a novice, beginner or an existing player, come and have a go at Ladies Golf! This gives you the opportunity to give golf a go in a short format. Bring your friends & don't forget to call the Clubhouse to register your spot each week!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: From 4pm

Location: Broome Golf Club: 23 Port Drive, Broome

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

Trivia Night

Love trivia? Then gather your mates and make your way to Divers Tavern! There's $500 up for grabs - $300 first prize and $200 second prize. PLUS, there will be spot prizes and giveaways. Call 9193 6066 to book your spot.

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Road, Broome

Broome Speedway: Round 2

Get ya backside trackside and enjoy round 2 of the Speedway! There is a full bar and canteen so you can be stocked up and ready to watch all the thrills! It all kicks off from 5pm.

Come and see all the thrills and spills. You won’t be disappointed.

Date: Saturday, July 18

Time: 5pm

Location: Broome Speedway: 2 Wattle Drive, Broome

Music In Chinatown Come and support local musos by coming to see them play their tunes in Chinatown. You can check out the following performers: Scotty McDougall - Friday 17th July; Adele Oliver - Saturday 18th July; Carley Buoro-Long 19th July. Date: Friday July 17-Sunday, July 19

Time: 10am

Location: Chinatown Broome

For event details, find out more here Broome Court House Markets Enjoy the local art, craft, apparel, jewellery and eats at the Broome Court House Markets! Date: Saturday, July 18 & Saturday, July 25

Time: 8am

Location: Broome Markets: 8 Hamersley Street, Broome

Sensory Play With The Freedom Fairies

Allow your child to explore, inspire a sense of adventure and stimulate imagination with sensory play. This will be great for all ages and those with sensory needs.

Date: Sunday, July 19

Time: 10:30am-1:30pm

Location: Anastasia's: Carnarvon Street

Broome Marathon Fun Run

Get your running shoes on and get ready to take part in the Broome Marathon Fun Run! Due to COVID-19, this will be a free 10.5km fun run!

Free 10.5km Fun Run in 2020 - due to Covid-19

Date: Sunday, July 26

Time: 10:30am

Location: Cable Beach, Broome

