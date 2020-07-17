From Pub Trivia To Markets: Here's What's On In Broome During July!

Have A Go Ladies Golf

Whether you're a novice, beginner or an existing player, come and have a go at Ladies Golf! This gives you the opportunity to give golf a go in a short format. Bring your friends & don't forget to call the Clubhouse to register your spot each week!

Date: Every Thursday
Time: From 4pm
Location: Broome Golf Club: 23 Port Drive, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table. 

Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Trivia Night

Love trivia? Then gather your mates and make your way to Divers Tavern! There's $500 up for grabs - $300 first prize and $200 second prize. PLUS, there will be spot prizes and giveaways. Call 9193 6066 to book your spot. 

Date: Every Wednesday 
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Road, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Broome Speedway: Round 2

Get ya backside trackside and enjoy round 2 of the Speedway! There is a full bar and canteen so you can be stocked up and ready to watch all the thrills! It all kicks off from 5pm. 

Come and see all the thrills and spills. You won’t be disappointed.

Date: Saturday, July 18
Time: 5pm
Location: Broome Speedway: 2 Wattle Drive, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Music In Chinatown

Come and support local musos by coming to see them play their tunes in Chinatown. You can check out the following performers: Scotty McDougall - Friday 17th July; Adele Oliver - Saturday 18th July; Carley Buoro-Long 19th July.

Date: Friday July 17-Sunday, July 19
Time: 10am 
Location: Chinatown Broome
For event details, find out more here

Broome Court House Markets

Enjoy the local art, craft, apparel, jewellery and eats at the Broome Court House Markets! 

Date: Saturday, July 18 & Saturday, July 25
Time: 8am
Location: Broome Markets: 8 Hamersley Street, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Sensory Play With The Freedom Fairies

Allow your child to explore, inspire a sense of adventure and stimulate imagination with sensory play. This will be great for all ages and those with sensory needs. 

Date: Sunday, July 19
Time: 10:30am-1:30pm
Location: Anastasia's: Carnarvon Street
For event details, find out more here

Broome Marathon Fun Run

Get your running shoes on and get ready to take part in the Broome Marathon Fun Run! Due to COVID-19, this will be a free 10.5km fun run! 

Free 10.5km Fun Run in 2020 - due to Covid-19

Date: Sunday, July 26
Time: 10:30am
Location: Cable Beach, Broome
For event details, find out more here

In association with Anastasia's Of Broom

