From the Adelaide 36ers to the NBA, Victorian Josh Giddey is on the rise!

Teenage Australian basketball prodigy Josh Giddey lived out his dream on Friday, hearing his name called out by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Entering the NBA after a year in the Australian league, Giddey was selected by Oklahoma City Thunder with the sixth overall pick.

A schoolboy from St. Kevins, Giddey's journey to the best basketball league in the world came through the AIS program in Canberra and a professional NBL season with Adelaide.

The 18-year-old joins other Australians selected as a top 10 NBA draft pick, including Luc Longley, Ben Simmons, Dante Exum, Thon Maker and Andrew Bogut.

Known for his playmaking abilities, the guard averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds with the 36ers to lead the league in passing.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise but I like the pick ... you could argue he’s the one of the smartest players in this draft,” said an NBA draft expert.

Giddey’s father and former Australian great, Warrick Giddey was at the draft in Brooklyn to witness his son's special day.

“The fact that he has come from two Australian parents, so I think the impact on the game here is going to be phenomenal on young kids around Australia," Giddey said.

“Josh can live the dream for any kid, and I think that is an important message to send out to the kids of Australia that are playing hoops.”

