FROM THE ARCHIVES: When Knuckles Kerley Joined KG & Jars Ahead Of His 80th Birthday

On a sad day for both AFL footy and South Australian sport, we’re flashing back to the time the late, great Neil “Knuckles” Kerley joined KG & Jars on Dead Set Legends ahead of his 80th birthday in 2014.

Knuckles talked through some of the best players he’s ever seen, how he wanted to be remembered as a player himself, and told a few cracking yarns.

"I’d like to be remembered as a player who gave everything he had, for his team, and to try and win a footy match," Knuckles said at the time of his legacy.

"That’s what we go to battle for, we don’t go to battle to try and lose… In any sport, people strip off and get into their gear to try and win the contest.

"Now if you don’t go out there with that in mind, you may as well not bloody go out there! You’ve got to try and win, and you’ve got to do everything humanly possible to help your teammate achieve that."

Vale Neil "Knuckles" Kerley, 29/2/1934 - 29/6/2022

