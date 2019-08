The Saturday Rub crew unearthed a piece of audio where Damian Barrett made an extremely bold prediction about Brodie Grundy.

The audio from July 2013 recalled how Barrett predicted that Grundy would become an 'all-time great ruckman' after only his third AFL game.

LISTEN HERE:

He refused to back down on his prediction at the time and it has aged extremely well.

Hats off to Damo for this one, Grundy is well on track!