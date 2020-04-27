FROM THE VAULT | MG Completely Lost His Shit When The NSW Blues Entered ANZ Stadium During Origin 3

There's been some golden yarns and colourful characters on Triple M NRL throughout the years.

And while the footy (as Anthony Maroon would say) is being put up on the hoist we've decided to re-visit some of the classic tales we've heard.

It's Origin 3, the decider in 2019, and the tension is palpable, even in the Triple M NRL commentary box.

A nervous/excited Mark Geyer decided to let loose when the NSW Blues entered ANZ Stadium to Metallica's Enter The Sandman.

IT WAS GOLD!

LISTEN HERE: