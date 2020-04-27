FROM THE VAULT | The Time Kenty Went Absolutely Bonkers During I Call Bullshit

There's been some golden yarns and colourful characters on Triple M NRL throughout the years. 

And while the footy (as Anthony Maroon would say) is being put up on the hoist we've decided to re-visit some of the classic tales we've heard. 

It was only round 2 of the 2018 NRL season and Paul Kent went absolutely bonkers, in one of the greatest rants in radio history during Triple M Sunday NRL's famous "I Call B.S." segment. 

From Peter Beattie, to Wayne Bennett and even the Manly Local Council, no one was safe from Kenty's rant. 

LISTEN BELOW:

27 April 2020

