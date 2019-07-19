Fuel in Toowoomba Jumps 10c A Litre at the Bowser

in just a day

Triple M News Darling Downs

19 July 2019

Article heading image for Fuel in Toowoomba Jumps 10c A Litre at the Bowser

Brace yourself Toowoomba.

No not for the cold, but for another shock to the system, the average price of unleaded petrol at the bowser has jumped 10 cents a litre in the space of just one day.

The average price is now sitting at 38.4 with RACQ's Lauren Ritchie saying we should do our research before filling up:

