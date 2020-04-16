FUEL PRICES: Gurmesh Singh Calls On Coffs Harbour Retailers to Reduce Fuel Prices

Fuel prices in Coffs Harbour have come under the spotlight with Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh calling on local fuel retailers to ‘do the right thing’ and reduce prices.

The member for Coffs Harbour said with demand for fuel worldwide dropping sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, terminal gate prices in Australia are at their lowest in years, but some retailers have not been passing on these savings at the bowser.

Mr Singh said he’s been keeping a close watch on prices, and the time has come for all retailers to do the right thing.

“There is often a gap between when retailers get fuel at a lower price and when we see a change at the bowser, and that makes sense,” Mr Singh said.

“But there is clearly a need for some of the larger companies at certain retail locations to do what needs to be done, and that’s drop their prices.”

Fuel prices in areas like Sydney and the Central Coast have fallen, but prices today are averaging 30% higher than those in Sydney.

Mr Singh said, “there’s no excuse for Coffs Harbour having some of the most expensive fuel in the State”.

The MP has written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairperson, and I would encourage concerned locals to make their complaints online to the ACCC.

“I would also encourage people to download the NSW Government’s FuelCheck app, which alerts users to the cheapest fuel in their area.”