Fuel Prices In Queensland Set To Drop Next Week

Queenslanders are set to get a small reprieve at the bowser next week, with fuel prices to fall.

RACQ has officially said fuel will be under $2 per litre by next week in Queensland.

While the Federal Government is considering halving the excise tax on petrol, the RACQ say they don’t support it.

Listen to Rush Hour with AB and Elliott break it down for you:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.